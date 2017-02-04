Female drug trader nabbed in Cebu, P6M worth of shabu seized

CEBU CITY – Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) arrested an alleged high-level female drug trader and her three alleged cohorts in a drug bust in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City, south Cebu past 11 p.m. on Friday.

Luz Canlobo did not resist arrest shortly after she accepted the buy-bust money from an undercover agent, said PDEA-7 spokesperson Earl Rallos.

Also arrested were Rey Suson, John Rey Suello, and Pepito Joson.

Canlobo’s husband, Christopher Canlobo, eluded arrest.

Seized from the suspects were 1,000 grams of shabu worth P6 million.

Rallos said they earlier received information about the illegal activities of the couple.

PDEA-7 conducted surveillance operations and hatched an entrapment operation.

“They have been selling large amounts of shabu to their customers,” Rallos said.

Two days ago, the couple allegedly got three to four kilos of shabu from a source in Muntinlupa City.

The suspects could dispose a kilo of shabu every week, Rallos said.

SPO4 Nestor Canlobo, said he had been reminding his younger brother to stop peddling illegal drugs.

Christopher surrendered to the Talisay City Police Office last December during the implementation of the Oplan Tokhang, a campaign where policemen knocked on the doors of drug suspects to encourage them to stop their illegal activities.

Christopher, however, continued peddling drugs.

Sought for comment, Luz said her husband already stopped selling drugs. “Dili to amo ang drugs nga nakuha sa among balay. (We don’t own the packs of shabu recovered inside our home),” she said.

Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002, particularly for selling illegal drugs, will be filed against Luz at the Talisay City Prosecutor’s Office.

The other suspects will be charged with illegal possession of drugs. CDG