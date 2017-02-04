Continue peace talks for Filipinos’ sake–militant groups

Two militant groups on Saturday called for continuity of peace talks after President Rodrigo Duterte and the National Democractic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) announced the lifting their respective unilateral ceasefire declarations.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) and Bayan Muna call on negotiating panels of both parties, as well as their respective working groups and committees to focus and forge an agreement on socio-economic reforms — the most crucial part of the peace process — which can be implemented immediately for the benefit of the people. They also called for both panels to further expedite the talks to finally address the roots of the armed conflict.

“Both parties are within their rights to terminate their respective ceasefire declarations. The ceasefire however is not the entirety of the peace talks,” Bayan Secretary General Renato Reyes said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Peace talks in the past have been conducted even without a prolonged ceasefire declaration. Signed agreements were forged and the talks moved forward. Talking while fighting is better than not talking at all,” he added.

In a separate statement, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate echoed Reyes’ sentiment, and mentioned that tackling the other substantive agenda on political and constitutional reforms and the end of hostilities and disposition of forces can continue even in the absence of a ceasefire, as proven during the time of former Pres. Fidel Ramos.

“[Twelve] major agreements were forged by the parties, including the Comprehensive Agreement on the Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL),” Zarate said.

Duterte lifted the government’s unilateral ceasefire on Friday night because the rebels insisted on “impossible” demands and launched attacks on government troops. He also called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to “go back to your camps, clean your rifles and be ready to fight.”

The Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army (NPA) on Wednesday canceled their ceasefire declaration, saying the Duterte administration reneged on its promise to release political prisoners and the military violated its own truce.

Reyes said that the President should realize that his most important base of support should be the people, not the military.

“The AFP should not be able to dictate the terms of the peace negotiations, including the release of political prisoners. The President must listen to the clamor of the people, not the generals,” he said.

“No matter how difficult, the peace talks should continue for the benefit of the people,” Reyes added. CDG