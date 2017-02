CAUAYAN CITY – A couple was shot dead on Friday (Feb. 3), police here said.

Rodrigo and Jomalyn Martinez were shot multiple times in the head and body at Sitio (subvillage) Research, Minante Uno village, said Senior Supt. Alexander Rafael, Isabela police director.

Villagers found the couple sprawled dead on the road after hearing gunshots ring out.

