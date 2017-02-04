China lashes out at Mattis remarks on East China Sea islands

BEIJING — China says the US is putting regional stability in East Asia at risk following remarks by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that an island group China claims falls under the US-Japan mutual defense treaty.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called on the US to cease “making wrong remarks” over the issue. Lu reasserted China’s claim of sovereignty over the tiny uninhabited islands, known in Japanese as the Senkaku and Chinese as Diaoyu.

In a statement posted to the ministry’s website, Lu said the US should avoid complicating the issue and “bringing instability to the regional situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Department of Defense quoted Mattis as telling Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a meeting Friday that their mutual defense treaty applied to all areas under Japanese administration, including the islands.