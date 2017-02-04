Palace notes ‘disconnect’ between NDF, NPA amid end of ceasefire  

Leaders of the National Democratic Front (NDF) seem, to have some disconnection with its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), amid the rebels’ termination of the unilateral ceasefire with the government, Malacañang has said.

“Apparently there is some disconnect between dissident leaders negotiating at the table and their forces on the ground,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

In January, the NDF peace negotiators and the government peace panel ended their third round of peace talks in Rome without a bilateral ceasefire agreement, but both sides assured their separate unilateral ceasefire would remain.

The NPA, however, announced on February 1 the termination of their unilateral ceasefire effective February 10, citing President Rodrigo Duterte’s failure to release all political prisoners.

Duterte refused to give in to the rebels’ demand and lifted the ceasefire on the part of the government on Friday, calling on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to “be ready to fight.”

“It would be deeply regrettable that the otherwise positive developments now might have to be set aside,” Abella said.

The Palace official, however, assured the peace talks would continue despite the lifting of the unilateral ceasefire by both sides.

“Despite the untenable circumstances on the ground, the peace talks have not yet been scuttled. The road to peace is not an easy journey,” he said.

In a speech in North Cotabato on Friday, Duterte said many of the government’s soldiers have died due to alleged attacks by NPA rebels.

“I have lost so many soldiers in the past 48 hours, I think to continue with the ceasefire will not produce anything,” he said.

Abella said “The NPA had broken peace, ambushing soldiers at ease some of whom had just received wages when rebels shot and killed them viciously.”

He quoted an army officer, saying the series of attacks by the NPA showed “complete disregard for their earlier announcement that they would recall its ceasefire only by 10 February.”

The President has ordered the AFP to “go back to your camps, clean your rifles and be ready to fight.” CDG