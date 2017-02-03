Cebu grad finishes architecture board exams in 4th spot

CEBU CITY — A graduate of the University of San Carlos-Talamban Campus (USC-TC) here in Cebu City ranked fourth in this year’s architecture licensure examinations.

Keshia Stephanie Lim got a score of 82.30 percent during the examinations, which were held in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, and Legazpi on January 27 and 29.

Lim was the only Cebuana who made it to the top 10 in this year’s board exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top three examinees were all from the University of the Philippines in Diliman, with was Luiz Marko Pantua Silang in first with a score of 83.70 percent, Robin Royce Yu Ibañez with 83.20 percent, and Justin Xaver Dy Guiab with 82.90 percent.

Following Lim on fifth was another UP Diliman graduate – Jondalar Cortez de Guzman with 81.70 percent.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission on Friday, which showed that only 919 of the 1,595 examiners passed the examination administered by the Board of Architecture, which is chaired by Robert S. Sac and has two members, Fidel Jose R. Siapno and Robert M. Mirafuente. /atm