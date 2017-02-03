Villanueva wants Senate to probe plan on displaced workers of mines

Senator Joel Villanueva wants the Senate to look into the government’s plan for the thousands of workers who would be displaced with the closure of more than 20 mines in the country.

“We support the initiative of Sec. Lopez to improve the state of our environment and promote green industry and jobs. But we also have to ensure that our workers are protected,” Villanueva said in a statement on Friday.

The senator was reacting to Environment Secretary Gina Lopez’s order for the closure of 23 mines and the suspension of five mining firms.

Villanueva, chairman of the Senate committee on labor, employment and human resources development, said the closure of the mines would result in the unemployment of about 20,000 workers.

“The government has to make sure that we have a clear transition plan to support these workers and to make sure that that capacity building programs and trainings are provided to help them find new jobs,” he said.

On Monday, Villanueva said he would file a resolution at the Senate to ensure that government agencies are coordinating for a transition plan of displaced workers.

The inquiry, he said, would also aid legislation “in institutionalizing a mechanism to support transitioning workers.” RAM/rga