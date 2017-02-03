7 cops in extortion of Koreans confined at Camp Crame

The seven Pampanga cops who recently got berated by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa for extorting money from Korean nationals have been placed under restrictive custody at Camp Crame.

The officers, namely Police Officers 3 Arnold Nagayo, Roentjen Domingo and Gomerson Evangelista; Police Officers 2 Richard King Agapito and Ruben Rodriguez and Police Officers 1 Jayson Ibe and Mark Joseph Pineda, mauled three Korean nationals and extorted P300,000 from them last December in Angeles City.

A fuming Dela Rosa scolded and cursed in public the seven cops when he visited the Angeles City Police last Wednesday. He also made them do push-ups for about 10 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said the erring cops reported to the Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit of the Headquarters Support Service at Camp Crame on Friday afternoon.

Carlos said this was to “ensure their availability to face further investigation and to prevent them from exerting undue influence on any ongoing investigation.”

“While under restrictive custody, they will be confined to quarters and required to present themselves for physical accounting twice a day,” he said.

The officers’ service firearms were also recalled.

All of them have been relieved of their posts following the Dec. 30 incident.

The seven cops allegedly barged into the house of the Korean nationals in an upscale subdivision in Angeles City in the guise of an illegal online gaming raid.

They took the victims’ personal belongings including computers, jewelry, golf clubs, golf shoes and P10,000 cash from the house and held the Koreans at the police station for eight hours.

In exchange for their release, the victims paid the cops P300,000./rga