Cavite factory fire damage rises to P15B; 10K workers to lose jobs

The House Technology Industries (HTI) fire at the Cavite Export Processing Zone compound has caused over P15 billion worth of damage, Cavite Governor Boying Remulla said on Friday.

Around 10,000 employees will lose their jobs due to the fire, according to a Radyo Inquirer report.

Remulla earlier declared Cavite under state of calamity but immediately recalled the announcement after the company committed to shoulder all the expenses and damages.

ADVERTISEMENT

HTI, he said, is Cavite’s “largest employer” with a facility “bigger than Araneta Coliseum.”

Over 300 workers were inside the 6-hectare factory when the fire broke out at 6 p.m. last Wednesday.

Two fire victims remained in critical condition while 124 others were still confined for minor wounds.

Remulla said that no casualty has been recorded so far, but there were three people who have yet to be accounted for and 6 remained missing.

Bureau of Fire Protection Region 4A Director Sergio Soriano said that 80 percent of the fire has been put out as of Friday noon and said he expects to put it out completely within the day. RAM/rga