Duterte ends truce with Reds, tells soldiers to prepare to fight

MLANG, North Cotabato—President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday asked soldiers to “go back to your camp, clean your rifle and be ready to fight” as he said he was terminating the government’s unilateral ceasefire with communist rebels.

“There will be no peace in this land vis a vis the CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines). Sa kanila February 10 pa pero marami ng akong patay na sundalo (They said they are ending it on February 10, but many of my soldiers have already died),” he said in a speech at the launching of the solar-powered irrigation system in Barangay (village) Janiuay here.

He said it was pointless “to continue with the ceasfire.”

“(It) will not produce anything,” the President added./rga

