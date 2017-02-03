Duterte ends ceasefire with NPA

(Updated, 4:02 p.m.) President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday ordered the lifting the government’s unilateral ceasefire with the New People’s Army (NPA).

Duterte said he ordered Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Eduardo Año on Thursday night to terminate the ceasefire effective Friday night, February 3.

“Kaya kagabi, I decided, I called General Año and said na i-lift yung ceasefire tonight. Wala na ang ceasefire (Last night, I decided (and) called General Año to lift the ceasefire tonight. There is no more ceasefire).” he said in a speech in North Cotabato.

He ordered the AFP to “take your position and be alert.”

“Go back to your camps, clean your rifles and be ready to fight,” he said.

The chief executive said he decided to terminate the government’s ceasefire ahead of the CPP-NPA, which has announced it would terminate its part of the truce on February 10, because many soldiers have already died.

On Thursday, Duterte said he will not give in to the demands of the NPA to immediately release more political prisoners despite the communists’ withdrawal from its unilateral ceasefire agreement with the government. IDL/rga