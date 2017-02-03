Dumlao no-show at DOJ probe on Jee Ick-joo slay case

Citing security risk, alleged mastermind Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III on Friday failed to appear before the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors at the start of the reinvestigation of the abduction and death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo.

Dumlao, together with fellow respondents Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel, striker from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Jerry Omlang, Christopher Alan Gruenberg, SPO4 Roy Villegas, Ramon Yalung, and Gerardo “Ding” Santiago, owner of Gream Funeral Homes, have been required to appear before the DOJ to answer the kidnapping for ransom with homicide case filed against them.

Only Dumlao was absent during the probe.

His lawyer Atty. Ricardo Moldez II told the DOJ prosecutors that Dumlao was still within the vicinity of the DOJ but opted not to appear for security reasons.

“He is in the area but according to him, for security reasons he preferred not to appear,” Moldez said. The prosecutors required the counsel to compel Dumlao’s appearance during the next hearing set for Feb. 16.

The DOJ prosecutors gave the NBI and the police five days to submit other necessary pleadings, including the order creating a Philippine National Police-NBI joint task force that will investigate the Jee’s case.

On the other hand, all respondents have been given up to Feb. 16 to submit their counter-affidavits. RAM/rga

