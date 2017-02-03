NBI halts war on drugs

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II indefinitely suspended the authority of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to handle cases related to violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Aguirre’s order was in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that the NBI, like the Philippine National Police (PNP) should also suspend its anti-drug operations.

The Justice Chief’s Memorandum Circular No. 005 indefinitely suspended the implementation of Department Order No. 554, dated August 25, 2016 on the authority of the NBI to conduct an investigation and case build-up on drug related cases.

“The DoJ (Department of Justice) and the NBI will now focus its energy and resources in waging war against corruption and in waging war against criminality”, Secretary Aguirre added.

The PNP and the NBI have been ordered to stop its anti-illegal drug operations following the involvement of some of its members in the abduction and death of South Korean national Jee Ick-joo.

Several police officers, Superintendent Rafael Dumlao, Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Ana, SPO4 Roy Villegas have been tagged in Jee’s death. Sta. Ana and Villegas, along with Yalung, have already been charged in court.

On the other hand, Jerry Omlang, an errand boy from the NBI admitted his involvement to Jee’s abduction. Aside from Omlang, also tagged in Jee’s abduction was a certain “Lising.”

NBI Director Dante Gierran already relieved several NBI officers including head agent under its NCR Division Darwin Lising. CDG