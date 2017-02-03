NPA willing to reconsider ceasefire termination

DAVAO CITY – The New People’s Army said it was willing to reconsider its ceasefire termination order and was still open for a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

Speaking to the Inquirer, Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos, spokesman of the National Operations Command of the NPA, hinted that the 10-day notice period before the full termination of the ceasefire was enough time for the government to troubleshoot the thorny situation.

“If they (government) would comply, we can even sign a bilateral (ceasefire agreement) if we will reach an agreement,” Madlos said of their demand for release of political prisoners and other issues.

Madlos said even without the ceasefire, they were not recommending the withdrawal of the National Democratic Front peace panel from the scheduled meeting in The Netherlands on February 22 to 24, where the details of a bilateral ceasefire agreement were to be discussed. CDG/rga