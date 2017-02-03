Senators to Dela Rosa: Push-ups not enough, punish erring cops

Two senators have called on Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa to impose appropriate actions against erring cops instead of just reprimanding and asking them to do push-ups.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, who headed the PNP from 1999 to 2001, said the public expects “more positive action other than a strong reprimand, such as meting out the commensurate punishment for erring police personnel.”

“Magandang mensahe, symbolic ang push-up at ang mura and everything, but it should go beyond that. Ang hinihintay ng tao, ano bang positibong aksyon aside from meting out the appropriate or commensurate punishment?” Lacson said in a statement on Friday.

(The message is good, making them do push-ups and cursing at them and everything are symbolic, but it should go beyond that. What the people are waiting for is what positive action will be done aside from meting out the appropriate or commensurate punishment?)

The senator said the PNP leadership should also take proactive measures to discourage police personnel from engaging in wrongdoing.

“After nito, anong gagawin para ang future incidents hindi na maganap? Yan ang mas importante,” he said.

(After this, what must be done to avoid incidents like this in the future? That’s what’s more important?)

Lacson said Dela Rosa had already told him that the setup for an internal cleansing mechanism in the PNP was complete, and would go full blast soon.

“Sabi ko kailangan may impact. Hindi pwedeng pabagal-bagal kasi alam mo ang pulis, hindi tatablan ng pagkahinay-hinay,” the senator added

(I said there should be an impact. They can’t move slowly because you know the police, they don’t respond to subtle actions.)

On Wednesday, a fuming dela Rosa gave the seven police officers allegedly involved in a robbery-extortion of Korean nationals in Pampanga a dressing down in public.

But this did not also sit well with Senator Francis Pangilinan, who took to social media Thursday night to criticize the PNP chief.

“Push-ups ang ipinakitang kaparusahan sa pitong akusadong pulis sa kasong robbery at extortion ng mga Koreano sa Angeles. Robbery at extortion ang kaso. Sa harap ng media, hindi sila kinulong, hindi sila dinis-armahan, hindi sila pinosasan. Sa harap ng media hinayaan pang isuot ang mga uniporme upang lalo pang dungisan ang imahen ng PNP,” Pangilinan said.

(Push-ups were the punishment given to the seven cops accused of robbery and extortion from Koreans in Angeles. The case was robbery and extortion. In front of media, they were not incarcerated, they weren’t disarmed, they weren’t handcuffed. Facing media they were allowed to wear their police uniforms to further taint the image of the PNP.)

“Anong klaseng kabaliwan at kapalpakan ito?” he further said.

(what kind of insanity and blunder is this?)

Senator Francis Escudero had also criticized dela Rosa’s action, saying it was just publicity.

“Maliwanag na pang-camera at pang TV (Clearly only done for the camera and for TV),” Escudero said during a weekly forum in the Senate Thursday. CDG