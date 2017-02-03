P300 per kilometer?! Cabbie charging ‘kilo-kilo’ fare nabbed

A taxi driver reportedly involved in the “kilo-kilo” modus operandi in which he forces passengers to pay him P300 per kilometer for a ride from the airport has been arrested.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eddie Monreal said on Thursday that Victorino Duldulao was caught at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Feb. 1 based on a tip.

During his arrest, the 34-year-old driver of Bernadell taxi cab (UWN 692) admitted he had been using the modus operandi for about a year.

APO2 Roderick Mejia, officer in charge of the Special Task Group (STG) formed by the Airport Police Department to run after abusive cabbies, said the taxi cab used by Duldulao did not have a franchise. Its license plate was also fake.

Duldulao’s arrest came after Ralph Perez’s Jan. 27 Facebook post about him went viral. Perez said that after he boarded the taxi at the airport, Duldulao pointed to a different-looking meter and informed him the charge was P300 per kilometer.

Perez, however, noticed that the fare indicated on the meter remained at P44 while the distance counter was running.

When he asked Duldulao about it, the latter said the fare was computed at P300 per kilometer and told him to just get out if he could not pay.

Perez said he could not open the doors so he asked the driver to stop at an ATM kiosk so he could withdraw cash.

He added that after skipping several ATMs where there were security guards posted, Duldulao chose a dark and isolated kiosk on Jupiter corner Polaris Streets in Makati City.

After the driver let him out, Perez said he took a photo of the cab before running away.

The suspect underwent inquest for resisting arrest, concealing his true name and direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority.

Monreal called on other victims to come forward for the filing of criminal cases against Duldulao who apparently has a pending robbery case in the Pasay City Regional Trial Court.