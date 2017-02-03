Corpse in cuffs found in front of QC church

After two nights without any killings in Quezon City, the body of an unidentified man with a handcuff around his ankle and a gunshot wound on the nape was found in front of a church after Thursday midnight.

At press time, the police have yet to identify the victim who was described as around 25 to 30 years old, stood 5’-3” tall and was clad in a black shirt and camouflage pants.

There were no drugs or identification card found in his possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Handcuff 0857

A report submitted to Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District director, said a resident alerted the police after hearing a gunshot outside a church on Camia Street in Sitio San Roque, Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, at 12:59 a.m. on Thursday.

The police found the victim’s body with a gunshot wound on the nape. There was also a handcuff around his right ankle bearing the serial number 0857.

Investigators said they were still investigating the case, as well as trying to trace ownership of the handcuffs found at the scene.