Duterte annoyed with youngest son Baste for not seeing kids

DAVAO CITY — President Duterte on Thursday expressed annoyance with his youngest son, Sebastian, for staying away from home for too long.

“He doesn’t go home anymore. He’s always with Adarna,” Duterte said, referring to actress Ellen Adarna, whom Sebastian or Baste – his youngest child with former wife Elizabeth Zimmerman – had been seeing the past few months.

The President said his grandchildren by Baste have become bitter about their father’s absence.

He said he recently asked one of Baste’s children about his father.

“I asked him whom he loves the most. Papa or Mama? He replied ‘Mama only.’ See, it’s a tragedy,” Duterte said.

In a Facebook post, Baste said he really loved being his father’s favorite son.

Baste did not talk about his children, but he asked Duterte to just take it easy.

“Chill lang Pa,” he said.

He also reminded the President that he and Adarna already broke up in December.

“You just forgot that I told you about it on New Year. We were at Mama’s house,” Baste said. SFM