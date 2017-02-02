Duterte won’t give in to NPA demands to free 400 prisoners

President Rodrigo Duterte will not give in to the demands of the New People’s Army (NPA) to immediately release more political prisoners despite the communists’ withdrawal from their unilateral ceasefire agreement with the government.

“Now they want 400 released. My God, that is already releasing all. Para na akong nag-amnesty, which is usually given after a successful negotiation,” Duterte said Thursday in a speech at the 38th National Convention of Philippine Association of Water Districts in Davao City.

He said the military might not approve such move if he decides to release all the political prisoners now.

“Kaya ang sabi ko, huwag n’yo akong ipitin because the military might not like it,” he said.

“And then the military would oust me, would kill me, you [will] have nobody talking to you,” he added.

The President said he needs to consult with other branches of government on his decisions.

“Now, if you ask too much, this is a country that is not authoritarian. I head the Executive Department but I consult people and the military especially in the matters. Of course, nobody stood up right on my face to say it is not good. But during our talks, on our coffee time relaxed moments, they would make suggestions. And you can get vibration of what they want,” he said.

On Wednesday, the NPA announced the termination of their unilateral ceasefire with the government, accusing the Duterte administration of breaking its promise to release all political prisoners and violating its own truce.

Duterte earlier refused to free more detainees without a bilateral ceasefire deal, saying he has given “too much” to the communist rebels.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza on Wednesday said he would “leave the ultimate decision to the President” whether to withdraw the government’s ceasefire order.

“So, nag-withdraw kayo sa ceasefire. So, am I supposed to do the same? Gaya-gaya, puto maya. Just go ahead. I will decide in the fullness of God’s time. Mahirap iyang akala ninyo ako lang kasi nanalo ako, tapos ako na. Hindi ako diktador ah,” Duterte said. RAM/rga