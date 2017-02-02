Anti-kidnapping chief fearing Sta. Isabel, his protectors

Supt. Rafael Dumlao, one of the team leaders of the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (PNP AIDG) tagged in the controversial kidnap-slay of South Korean Jee Ick-joo, admitted that there were people higher than him protecting his former subordinate SPO3 Ricky Sta. Isabel.

Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, chief of the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group, revealed in an interview on Thursday that during his conversation with Rafael, the latter admitted that there was a syndicate protecting Sta. Isabel, one of the principal suspects in the killing of Jee inside Camp Crame, the PNP’s headquarters.

“Ang unang sabi niya sa akin, ‘Sta. Isabel, demonyo ka.’ Sabi ko, ‘Bakit takot ka kay Sta. Isabel?’ ‘Ang dami nila. Hindi niyo sila kaya, hindi niyo sila kaya,’” Dumlao said, adding that Rafael was in tears when they were talking.

(First, he told me: “Sta. Isabel, you’re a demon.” I said, “Why do you fear Sta. Isabel?” “They have a huge group. You can’t go after them.)

“Sinira niyo ang PNP. Sinira niyo imahe ng PNP. Ibangon niyo naman kahit magsabi ka lang ng totoo, at ang sagot niya, “Hindi niyo sila kaya,”” he added.

(I said, “You destroyed the PNP. You destroyed the image of the PNP. Redeem it by saying the truth.” He answered: You can’t go after them.)

Dumlao then told Rafael, “That’s your choice. If you keep fearing them, ikaw makukulong dito, ibangon mo sarili mo (you will be jailed, redeem yourself).”

The anti-kidnapping chief, however, did not give further details on the protectors of Sta. Isabel.