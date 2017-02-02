Escudero vows to convince colleagues to oppose death penalty

Standing firm against the proposed restoration of the death penalty, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero said he would try his best to convince his colleagues not to support it.

“I am against Death Penalty Bill. I will interpellate, I will vote against it and as best as I can, try to convince my colleagues not to support it,” Escudero, an opposition member, said during a weekly forum at the Senate on Thursday.

“For one simple reason, nakita naman nating hindi perpekto ang ating justice system at nakita at nalaman na natin na hindi naman deterrent ang death penalty. Ito nga wala pang trial, wala pang korte deretso na pinapatay sa kalye, hindi naman natatakot ang mga tulak e,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(We can see that our justice system isn’t perfect and we know that the death penalty isn’t a deterrent. Here, there’s no trial, no court, they get killed on the street, they’re not afraid.)

Thousands of suspected drug addicts and pushers were reportedly killed in the government’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Escudero also noted a Supreme Court decision that 7 out of 10 convicts condemned to death were erroneously sentenced.

“Nakakatakot naman yata kung ‘yun ang magiging basehan natin ng pagpatay kung saan 7 out of 10, mali pala yung pagpataw ng parusang kamatayan,” the senator said.

(It’s frightening if that will be the basis of capital punishment when 7 out of 10 is wrongly given the death penalty.)

While the measure has already reached the plenary of the House of Representatives, the Senate has yet to start its discussion at the committee level.

Senate President Aqulino “Koko” Pimentel III earlier said that the measure was not a priority of the chamber. JE/rga

READ: Death penalty bill reaches House plenary