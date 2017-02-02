4 NBI execs relieved amid probe on Korean’s kidnap-slay

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Dante Gierran has relieved four of its officers as part of its investigation following reports that its officials and agents were also involved in the abduction and death of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo.

Relieved were Deputy Director for Investigation Services Atty. Jose “Jojo” Yap; National Capital Region (NCR) Director Ricardo Diaz who will return to his mother unit; the Regional Operations Service, Head Agent Darwin Lising who has been assigned to Bicol and Atty. Roel Bolivar, head of the Task Force against Illegal Drugs.

Atty. Jonathan Galicia will take over the position of Bolivar.

The reshuffle came following the accusation of Superintendent Rafael Dumlao III that Diaz’ men were also involved in Jee’s abduction.

Dumlao has been identified as the brains behind Jee’s abduction and killing based on testimonies of fellow police officer Senior Police Officer 4 Roy Villegas and NBI striker Jerry Omlang.

Gierran, together with PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, on Wednesday met at the office of Senator Panfilo Lacson. The two have agreed to conduct a joint investigation to solve Jee’s abduction and killing.

For the police, team leader will be Senior Supt. Glenn Dumlao, head of PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group, and for the NBI, team leader will be Assistant Director Atty. Medardo Delemos. RAM/rga

