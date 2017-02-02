Broadcaster shot dead in North Cotabato, daughter wounded

KIDAPAWAN CITY — A blocktime radio commentator was killed while his daughter was wounded when two men shot them in Mlang, North Cotabato, on Wednesday, the police said Thursday.

A policeman and a civilian volunteer were also killed during the pursuit operation against the suspects, who were reportedly relatives of a village chair in Antipas town.

Police identified one of the suspects as Boyet Patubo, brother of Barangay Dolores chair Ireneo Patubo. The other suspect was not named but was reportedly a son of the village official. They have been arrested.

Superintendent John Meredell Calinga, said Marlon Muyco and his daughter, Michelle, were on a motocycle on their way home to Barangay La Suerte in Mlang when shot at.

Muyco was a blocktime radio host of Abyan sa Kalambuan sa Banwa Sang Mlang aired over dxND Radyo Bida here.

Muyco was instantly killed while Michelle was wounded.

The Mlang police immediately mounted a manhunt for the suspects, who put up a fight when authorities caught up with them.

A policeman and a civilian volunteer were killed while two other policemen were wounded in the exchange of gunfire, Calinga said.

Police seized an M-16 assault rifle from the suspects after their arrest. CBB