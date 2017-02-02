Thursday, February 2, 2017
NPA rebels abduct 2 soldiers in Sultan Kudarat — police

/ 11:35 AM February 02, 2017
NPA'S 47TH ANNIVERSARY / MARCH 29, 2016 Underground activists hold a tribute-march to Gregorio "Ka Roger" Rosal, the late spokesperson of the Communist Party of the Philippines on the day of the 47th anniversary of the New People's Army, from Cubao, Quezon City to the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday, March 29, 2016. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

Activists march in support of the New Peoples’ Army in this March 29, 2016, photo. INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

KORONADAL CITY — Suspected New Peoples’ Army (NPA) rebels seized two soldiers in Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr, speaking for the Central Mindanao police, identified the soldiers as Sgt. Solaiman Calocop and Pfc. Samuel Garay of the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion based in Barangay Telefas in Columbio town.

The abduction happened a day after the NPA announced that it was terminating the ceasefire it declared in August last year in support of the peace process with the government. The termination was supposed to take effect on Feb. 10.

READ: After attacks, NPA ending ceasefire — rebel official

Galgo said the soldiers were on a motorcycle when flagged down by a still undetermined number of rebels at about 7:45 a.m.

“Our police in Columbio are helping the military in the manhunt operation,” Galgo told the Inquirer. CBB/rga

