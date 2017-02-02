NPA rebels abduct 2 soldiers in Sultan Kudarat — police

KORONADAL CITY — Suspected New Peoples’ Army (NPA) rebels seized two soldiers in Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday, police said Thursday.

Supt. Romeo Galgo Jr, speaking for the Central Mindanao police, identified the soldiers as Sgt. Solaiman Calocop and Pfc. Samuel Garay of the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion based in Barangay Telefas in Columbio town.

The abduction happened a day after the NPA announced that it was terminating the ceasefire it declared in August last year in support of the peace process with the government. The termination was supposed to take effect on Feb. 10.

Galgo said the soldiers were on a motorcycle when flagged down by a still undetermined number of rebels at about 7:45 a.m.

“Our police in Columbio are helping the military in the manhunt operation,” Galgo told the Inquirer. CBB/rga