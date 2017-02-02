Taxi driver accused of robbery-overcharging arrested at Naia

Airport police have apprehended the driver of Bernadell taxi accused of robbery-overcharging in a viral Facebook post.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) identified the suspect as Victorino Duldulao, who allegedly admitted that he was the driver in the complaint posted by Ralph Perez.

MIAA General Manager Eddie Monreal said Duldulao was arrested on Wednesday at Naia Terminal 3 and underwent inquest for resistance and disobedience to lawful order, concealing true name and direct assault upon an agent of a person in authority.

Monreal called on other victims to come forward for consolidation and filing of criminal case against Duldulao.

Authorities said the taxi involved, with plate number UWN 692, does not have a legitimate franchise. RAM/rga

