Escudero wants AI to testify on pay-for-kill claim in drug war

Senator Francis Escudero wants the Amnesty International (AI) to face a Senate probe into its report that the Philippine National Police was paying its men and assassins to kill alleged drug offenders, saying the allegation was “serious.”

Escudero said he was planning to file a resolution to direct appropriate Senate committees to look into the AI report. He said his resolution could be referred to either the Senate committee on justice and human rights or committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

“Ito’y seryosong alegasyon nanggaling pa sa international body,” said Escudero. (This is a serious allegation that came from an international body.)

The senator said the claim needed scrutiny because it was tarnishing the image of the country.

“Marapat at dapat alamin … kung may basehan o wala (ang alegasyon) dahil dumudungis ito sa imahe ng ating bansa,” Escudero said during the Kapihan sa Senado on Thursday. (It’s a must that we know if there is a basis [for this allegation] because it is tarnishing the image of our country.)

Escudero said the AI should be summoned to the probe to verify its report and punish those who would be found liable.

As to alleged witnesses interviewed by the AI, the senator said, the chamber can hold an executive session to hear their testimonies.

“Nagawa na namin yan noon at napatunayan naman ng Senado na hindi namin inilalabas ang anumang pinag usapan sa executive session maliban na lamang kung pagbotohan ito ng mayorya ng mga senador,” he said. (We have done that before and the Senate has shown that we do not release matters discussed in the executive session, except when the majority of senators vote to do so.)

“Kung ganyang kasensitibo, nakahanda naman ang Senado na tumanggap ng ‘sekretong’ testigo para mapangalagaan ang kanilang seguridad,” Escudero added. (If it’s that sensitive, the Senate is ready to receive ‘secret’ testimony to secure witnesses.)

The AI report said it spoke to two hired killers, who allegedly claimed that they were regularly paid by an active-duty policeman P5,000 to kill an alleged drug user and P10,000 to P15,000 to kill an alleged drug pusher. CBB/rga