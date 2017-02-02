100 workers trapped, hurt in Cavite factory fire

SAN PEDRO CITY — More than 100 were hurt after they were trapped in the House Technology Industries (HTI) complex at the Cavite Export Processing Zone in General Trias town which had been burning since Wednesday evening.

The factory remains on fire as of Thursday morning, more than 12 hours since the blaze started at about 6 p.m.

Cavite Gov. Jesus Crispin Remulla, in a phone interview at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, said many workers were believed trapped inside the Japanese company that manufactured housing materials.

Remulla said some of the survivors suffered burns to about “75 to 90 percent” of their bodies.

“The fire happened as the employees were about to change their shift. Some people already got in but others were able to run out,” Remulla said.

Remulla said of the 104 injured victims, about 40 were still in the hospitals. He, however, said they could not yet determine how many people were inside at that time.

Cavite police information officer Supt. Janet Arinabo, quoting survivors, said employees heard an explosion on the building’s second floor, followed by an electric shut down which caused people to panic.

Arinabo said among those hurt were Japanese executives Nahgae Hideki, 44, and Tushimitsu Endo, 66.

Remulla said the fire incident was a “unique” one since fire hazard inspection and permits do not go through the local government.

HTI, he said, is Cavite’s “largest employer” with a facility “bigger than Araneta Coliseum.” CBB