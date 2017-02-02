Trillanes blocks Aguirre confirmation

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV questioned the appointment of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, forcing the Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday to postpone its hearing to Feb. 15.

The CA committee on justice and judicial and bar council decided to reset another confirmation hearing for Aguirre after it considered the request of Trillanes, who is now in the United States on official business, to allow him to personally question Aguirre.

Trillanes, along with a certain engineer Darwin Resi, had opposed the ad interim appointment of Aguirre.

Trillanes said Aguirre had called him a “stupid senator” and a “son of a bitch.” Aguirre, he said, had also branded him and fellow senators Leila de Lima and Francis Pangilinan of being “yellow” for allegedly planning to offer immunity to two sacked Bureau of Immigration commissioners in exchange for pinning down Aguirre in the P50-million extortion of casino tycoon Jack Lam.