PNP to comply with gov’t’s ceasefire with Reds

Despite the New People’s Army’s termination of the unilateral ceasefire it declared last year, the Philippine National Police will not launch any offensive attacks against the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

“It is unfortunate that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its military arm, the New People’s Army had terminated the unilateral ceasefire it declared in last year,” PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Despite this development, and its possible implications to internal security, the Philippine National Police will continue to observe a Suspension of Offensive Police Operations (SOPO) to honor the Philippine government’s own declaration of a unilateral ceasefire with the CPP/NPA/NDF,” Carlos added.

But with the observance of SOPO, all PNP units were reminded to remain vigilant against possible harassment from the group.

The PNP instructed its units to “maintain a high state of operational readiness to respond to hostile actions by domestic threat groups.”

Carlos said PNP units will also be on alert for any movement of Communist rebels who will take advantage of the SOPO to reposition, regroup and to engage in unlawful activities.

But he clarified that the suspension of offensive police operations “does not cover normal law enforcement operations and shall be implemented without prejudice to actions aimed at protecting the people and the communities, as well as PNP troops and installations against insurgent or terrorist attacks that may take place during the SOPO period.”

Normal police function such as service of warrants of arrest, checkpoint operations and other routine security measures will continue without let up, said Carlos.

Earlier Wednesday, the CPP-NPA announced that it is terminating its unilateral ceasefire with the government that will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on February 10.

“From today until the expiration of the ceasefire declaration, all commands and units of the NPA, including the people’s militia and self-defense corps, are tasked to take initiative and more vigorously carry out active defense in order to defend the people and revolutionary forces,” NPA spokesperson Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos said.

Last August, the Communist guerillas declared a unilateral ceasefire after the President Duterte administration resumed the peace talks between the government and the National Democratic Front, the political wing of CPP.

But Madlos said the NPA’s support to the ongoing negotiations will continue. JE