Peace talks still on despite NPA’s cessation of truce – Bello

The resumption of the peace talks would still push through in The Netherlands later this month even though the communist rebels terminated its unilateral ceasefire.

In a press conference at the House of Representatives on Wednesday, the government chief negotiator Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said he will advise President Rodrigo Duterte not to withdraw the government’s unilateral ceasefire.

The New People’s Army (NPA) said it would terminate its unilateral ceasefire starting Feb. 10, primarily because of what it called the government’s failure to release the political prisoners.

Bello said he was surprised the NPA withdrew the unilateral ceasefire at a time the panels are set to meet in The Netherlands precisely to agree on a bilateral ceasefire.

“It’s an unpleasant surprise. All the while because our scheduled meeting is on Feb. 22 to 25 in The Netherlands for the sole purpose of upgrading the existing unilateral ceasefire to that of the bilateral ceasefire,” Bello said.

Bello said he believes the NDF is still willing to consider a bilateral ceasefire because of its willingness to meet with the government during the resumption of the peace talks in the Netherlands from Feb. 22 to 25.

“The fact that they agreed to a meeting is an indication that they are willing to consider the possibility of a bilateral ceasefire agreement,” Bello said.

Bello said the Philippine government continues to have confidence on the negotiating panel from the NDF despite the NPA’s continuous attacks in the middle of a ceasefire.

“Kung hindi namin sila pinagkakatiwalaan, hindi na kami makikipag-usap sa kanila (If we don’t trust them we will not talk to them),” Bello said.

For his part, government negotiator Hernani Braganza said the withdrawal of the unilateral ceasefire by the NPA was a “temporary setback,” but it would not affect the resumption of the peace talks.

Bello also said the government still has 10 days from now to talk with the communist groups about the termination of the ceasefire that was effective Feb. 10./ac

