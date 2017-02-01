Duterte eyes ‘precision-guided’ weapons from Russia

President Rodrigo Duterte is eyeing to buy “precision-guided” weapons from Russia amid the government’s offensive against Islamic extremists in Mindanao.

Duterte, in his speech during the traditional dinner with Armed Forces of the Philippines Council of Sergeant Majors in Malacanang on Tuesday night, confirmed he would visit Russia sometime in March or April.

“I will make friends with everybody. So I will go to Russia in springtime. They are preparing for my visit,” he said.

The President said he and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana would meet with their Russian counterparts and discuss the possible acquisition of “precision-guided ” armaments.

“We are talking about precision-guided [arms]. Hindi ko kailangan ng (I don’t need) anti-aircraft. Rebelde lang naman ‘to (They’re just rebels). But we are facing a very serious threat…,” he said, addressing Lorenzana.

During his late night press conference on Sunday, Duterte said he had sent “urgent message” to China to help the country by providing “precision-guided arms.”

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Peru in November 2016, Duterte was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow.

In January, the President visited Russia’s large anti-submarine ship, Admiral Tributs./ac