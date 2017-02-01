Bato slams cops in extortion of Koreans: You entered PNP to be syndicates?

The seven police officers involved in the robbery-extortion of Korean nationals in Pampanga got a public dressing down from their fuming mad commander Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa when he visited the Angeles City police on Wednesday.

Dela Rosa said he wants to execute by firing squad the low-ranking policemen—Police Officers 3 Arnold Nagayo, Roentjen Domingo, and Gomerson Evangelista; Police Officers 2 Richard King Agapito and Ruben Rodriguez; and Police Officers 1 Jayson Ibe and Mark Joseph Pineda—who mauled and extorted P300,000 from three Korean nationals last December in Angeles City.

“T*****a, nag-pulis kayo para mag-sindikato? Nag-pulis kayo para mapahiya ‘yung ating uniform?” Dela Rosa shouted at the cops.

ADVERTISEMENT

([Expletive] you entered the police force to become syndicates? You became cops to bring humiliation to our uniform?)

The usually brash police chief also asked the cops, one of whom admitted he was part of a syndicate, why they had to resort to such illegal activities.

One of the policemen answered in a subdued voice: “It was a legitimate operation, sir.”

Dela Rosa angrily replied: “Legitimate? Bakit niyo pinera? Bakit niyo biunugbog? Anong klaseng legitimate operations ‘yan? Legitimate ba mambugbog? Tangina nakakahiya kayo. Sobra sobra na ginawa niyo!”

(Why did you extort? Why did you maul them? What kind of legitimate operation is that? Is it legitimate to beat people? What you did was too much?)

After scolding them, the cops were made to do a stationary push-up.

All of them have been relieved of their posts following the incident. The Chief of Angeles City Police Senior Supt. Sidney Villaflor, chief of Angeles City Police Station 5 Chief Inspector Wendel Arinas and his deputy commander Senior Inspector Rolando Yutuc were also sacked.

On December 30, the seven cops allegedly barged into the house of the Korean nationals at an upscale subdivision in Angeles City, under the pretext of an illegal online gaming raid.

When they found no evidence, the cops then took computers, jewelry, golf clubs, golf shoes and P10,000 cash from the house and held the Koreans at the police station for eight hours.

A friend of the victims then paid the police P300,000 to free them.

Also in Angeles City, South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo was abducted by PNP Anti-Illegal Drugs Group cops and extorted P5 million from his family before he was killed inside Camp Crame last October 18. CDG