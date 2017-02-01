2 ‘pushers’ arrested after report of indiscriminate firing

LUCENA CITY – Police arrested two alleged drug pushers in Tiaong town in Quezon province after residents complained of indiscriminate firing in their village, police said Wednesday.

Chief Insp. Alvin Consolacion, Tiaong police chief, said the suspect Jhumel Bautista, 23, was arrested after residents in Barangay Poblacion 2 reported that he fired a gun at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bautista reportedly tried to hide inside the house of his friend, Andrew Castillo, whom police also subjected to a search.

Police reportedly seized a .22-calibre Colt pistol with six empty bullet shells and three plastic sachets of “shabu” from Bautista, while Castillo allegedly yielded two plastic sachets of shabu and drug sniffing paraphernalia.

A total of 2.5 grams of shabu worth P4,500 were found on the two suspects whom residents claimed were engaged in drug pushing, police said.

The suspects are detained at Tiaong police jail. CBB