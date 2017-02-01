Communist rebels to terminate unilateral ceasefire

DAVAO CITY – Communist rebels said the unilateral ceasefire that they declared will be terminated effective February 10.

“The August 28, 2016 unilateral declaration of interim ceasefire issued by the Central Committee of the CPP (CPP-CC) and the National Operations Command of the New People’s Army (NPA-NOC) is hereby terminated,” said Jorge “Ka Oris” Madlos, spokesman of the National Operations Command of the NPA.

Madlos made the announcement in the wake of NDF chief negotiator Fidel Agcaoili’s denial the rebels were canceling the truce.

“With this declaration and notice, the August 28 unilateral ceasefire shall effectively expire on 11:59 p.m. of February 10,” he added.

Madlos cited two reasons behind the termination of the ceasefire including the alleged non-compliance of the government in the release and amnesty of political prisoners.

“The unilateral ceasefire declaration was issued on the mutual understanding with the GRP that such releases will take effect within 60 days of August 28. Such was the context why the GRP panel approached the NDFP towards the end of October seeking an extension of the CPP/NPA’s declaration with a promise that around 200 political prisoners were set to be released,” Madlos said.

The second reason Madlos gave was that the government has allegedly “taken advantage of the unilateral declaration of interim ceasefire to encroach on the territory of the people’s democratic government.”

“Across 164 municipalities and 43 provinces, the GRP’s armed forces have occupied at least 500 barrios which are within the authority of the revolutionary government,” Madlos said. CDG