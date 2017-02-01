Ateneo imposing addt’l security measures after bomb threat

The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) will be imposing additional measures to keep its campus safe after receiving a bomb threat on Wednesday.

“Due to the bomb threat received this morning, additional security measures are set in place on campus starting today,” ADMU said in a text message sent to students.

It said vehicle and bag inspections will be conducted in all gates of the campus while K-9 units will be deployed to sweep all buildings.

The management said there will also be additional police presence in the campus area and deployment of “Building Emergency Assistance” teams.

A memo, issued by Ateneo President Jose Ramon Villarin said the “the University conducted a first security sweep that yielded nothing.”

“A second sweep is ongoing,” he said in a note posted on the Ateneo’s Facebook page at around 9 a.m.

Classes and office work were not suspended.

“Rest assured, we are tightening our security measures and your safety remains our top priority,” Villarin said. “Our people have been trained to handle such threats.”

Villarin called on people to report suspicious activity and persons to the Campus Security, which can be contacted via 426-6001 local 4911, 0917-5628641 and 0999-9925715. CDG