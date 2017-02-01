Trillanes, engineer oppose Aguirre’s CA confirmation

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and an engineer are opposing the appointment of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, who faced his confirmation hearing by a panel of the powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday.

Trillanes was on official business in the United States when the CA’s committee on justice and judicial bar council convened on Wednesday to deliberate on Aguirre’s confirmation.

But Senator Loren Legarda informed the committee that Trillanes and a certain Engineer Darwin Reci had submitted their sworn oppositions on the Justice Secretary’s confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the opposition, the panel proceeded with the hearing.

If confirmed by the CA, Aguirre said he would offer his “reputation coupled with all my good intention” to serve as Justice Secretary.

“For me integrity is everything. Good reputation is everything,” the Justice Secretary said.