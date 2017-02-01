Ex-cop in Dacer-Corbito slay case Mancao surrenders to police

After several years in hiding, fugitive former police Senior Supt. Cezar Mancao II, one of the police officers allegedly involved in the 2000 Dacer-Corbito murder case, has finally surrendered to the police.

Senior Supt. Belli Tamayo said Mancao surrendered to their office at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) in Camp Crame last Monday.

After turning himself in, police escorted Mancao on Tuesday morning to the court to return the arrest warrant against him.

He is currently under the custody of the CIDG-NCR while waiting for the court to issue a commitment order for his detention.

Mancao was among those charged for the murder of publicist Salvador “Bubby” Dacer and his driver Emmanuel Corbito in 2000. He was detained in the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters but managed to escape from NBI custody in 2013. CDG