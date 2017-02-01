CBCP: Protect democracy against dictatorial rule

Catholic Church leaders on Wednesday called on Filipinos to protect democracy, human rights, the sanctity of the family and prevent the return of dictatorship in any amendment to the Constitution being pushed by President Duterte.

“Let us continue to maintain the safeguards against dictatorial martial rule that our present Constitution contains,” the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said in a pastoral letter following its weekend assembly.

The CBCP president, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas, signed the pastoral letter on behalf of the bishops.

The President has said that the martial law provisions in the 1987 Constitution were an “almost reckless reaction” to the dictatorial rule of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, who was ousted in the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolution.

Mr. Duterte said a flaw in the constitutional provisions on martial law could lead to a major conflict between two major branches of government if Congress supports martial rule but the Supreme Court rules against it.

Consistent with Gospel

The CBCP urged Filipinos to get involved in Charter change “so that all its provisions will be consistent with the Gospel, and the gains of the 1987 Constitution will be preserved and enhanced, instead of being removed.”

“The process of amending the Constitution should not be left to politicians or to those who either by election or appointment will be tasked to draft the amendments,” the bishops said.

“The Constitution is the single most important document of our country,” they added.

The pro-Duterte “supermajority” in the House of Representatives plans to convert Congress into a constituent assembly, arguing that this will save money that would be spent by the government for the election of members of a constitutional convention.

The major revision being proposed by the Duterte administration is the change in the form of government from the current unitary to a federal system. Other proposals include changes in the economic provisions purportedly to encourage more foreign investments.

Federalism

The bishops said the clamor for federalism “stems from the dissatisfaction of many people with the lack of equitable distribution of benefits, power and financial resources in our present unitary system.”

“Do we need to change from our present unitary system to a federal system of government? Or will it suffice to introduce amendments and laws which will make the present unitary system responsive to the needs of disadvantaged regions?” the bishops asked.

The CBCP said it was not endorsing or disapproving moves to amend the Constitution but to offer only pastoral guidance.

The bishops said the Bill of Rights, particularly the right to life, liberty and property and equal protection of the laws should be preserved. Filipinos also should ensure that the constitutional provisions that uphold human rights and the sanctity of the family as a basic institution are kept intact.

“We must be vigilant and watch over, and even suggest ideas and formulations that enter into the Constitution. We have to make sure that the resulting document embodies ‘our rights, our ideals, our aspirations, and our dreams,’” the CBCP said.

In a separate statement, the CBCP also expressed opposition to plans by majority lawmakers to reduce the age of criminal liability from 15 to 9 years.

Proponents said crime gangs used children in their activities to evade prosecution.

“The correct response, we believe, is vigilance on the part of parents and stiffer penalties for those who exploit the young in the perpetration of crime,” the CBCP said.