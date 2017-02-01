PNP purge chief named

Former Zamboanga City police chief Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo was appointed on Tuesday to head the Philippine National Police’s counterintelligence task force (CITF) that will weed out rogues and scalawags from the ranks of the police.

PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa announced Malayo’s appointment on Tuesday.

Dela Rosa earlier ordered the suspension of antidrug operations under the so-called “Operation Double Barrel Alpha” of the PNP. He also disbanded the Anti Illegal Drugs Group and other antidrug bodies in the PNP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malayo, a member of the Philippine Academy Class of 1989 and currently the deputy head of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office, was the police chief of Zamboanga in September 2013 when the city was besieged by members of the Moro National Liberation Front.