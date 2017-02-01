2 QC, Makati barangays to penalize shops that allow illegal parking

Two barangays in Makati and Quezon City are showing the way in eliminating one of the usual causes of traffic congestion in the metropolis.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) officer in charge Tim Orbos said local officials in barangays Guadalupe Nuevo in Makati and Loyola Heights in Quezon City had agreed to rescind the barangay permits issued to business establishments that allow motorists to illegally park near their shops or offices.

The measure would effectively prevent such establishments from operating within the barangay, Orbos said on Tuesday following a meeting with the village officials.

The MMDA is studying whether a one-strike policy or a three-penalty system would be adopted for establishments such as supermarkets and restaurants, the official said.

The measure aims to complement the MMDA’s ongoing operations against illegally parked vehicles.

“The cooperation of local officials in the undertakings and projects of the national government is essential to make them a success. We only have to engage them again and remind them of their responsibility,” Orbos said.

Orbos said the MMDA would be meeting with at least three barangays weekly for them to adopt the measure.—JOVIC YEE