Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Regions
  • share this

NPA admits killing soldiers in Isabela

/ 05:55 PM January 31, 2017
UNDERGROUND leftist cadres march in Quezon City on March 29 to celebrate the 47th founding anniversary of the New People’s Army, which has gone on an offensive in the last remaining weeks in office of President Aquino. GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

New People’s Army fighters during a ceasefire period. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO/ GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

ECHAGUE, Isabela — The Benito Tesorio Command of the New People’s Army admitted staging the Jan. 30 ambush which killed two Army soldiers here.

The attackers killed Army corporals Daryl Camangeg and Virgilio Herrera, members of the 86th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army’s 5th Infantry Division in Gamu town.

The rebels said in a statement on Tuesday that they were retaliating for alleged military atrocities in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Camangeg and Herrera were part of a unit led by Staff Sgt. Arnel Rivero, which were accompanying three officials of a Benguet village to a peace and order meeting, when they were waylaid.

Camangeg and Herrera were riding a motorcycle when they were attacked.

“It is unfortunate that our soldiers were ambushed while serving the people. Our troops were there to conduct peace and development activities as part of the national government’s development efforts,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Atal, 5ID commander.  SFM/rga

TAGS: 5th Infantry Division, 86th Infantry Battalion, ambush, Armed conflict, Army corporals, Arnel Rivero, Benito Tesorio Command, clash, Communist Party of the Philippines, communist rebellion, Daryl Camangeg, Encounter, Gamu muncipality, gun battle, Insurgency, Isabela, National Democratic Front of the Philippines, New People's Army, Paul Atal, Philippine Army, rebellion, soldiers killed in action, soldiers killed in battle, soldiers killed in combat, soldiers killed on duty, Virgilio Herrera
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net



© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved