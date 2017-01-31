Pacquiao to ex-BI execs in bribe scandal: Your denial can’t pass

Senator Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday lectured immigration officials allegedly involved in the P50 million bribery controversy, saying their denial could not pass even a non-college graduate like him.

“Sa tingin niyo doon sa mga testimonya niyo, mapapaniwala niyo ang taumbayan, mapapaniwala niyo na kayo ay inosente?” Pacquiao said, directing his question to officials of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) present during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee.

(Do you think that your testimony can make the public believe that you are innocent?)

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator then categorically asked BI Commissioner Jaime Morente whether or not he received money in exchange for the release of illegal Chinese workers of Fontana Leisure Park and Casino at Clark Freeport in Pampanga province owned by gambling tycoon Jack Lam.

Responding to the question, Morente said: “Wala (None), your honor.”

And when Paquiao asked again if he was sure of his answer, the BI chief said: “My conscience is clear, your honor. I categorically deny na may tinanggap po ako diyan (that I received money there). It was a board decision, due diligence was exercised your honor.”

The senator directed his next questions to former BI Associate Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles, who allegedly received P50 million from Lam’s representative, Wally Sombero, in exchange for the release of arrested Chinese workers.

In particular, Pacquiao questioned why the two former officials would split the money and bring it home if they would use it as evidence against Lam.

“Alam niyo, ang mga katwiran niyo hindi papasa ‘yan sa kukute ko, sa totoo lang,” he said. “’Yang mga katwiran ninyo, kahit hindi ako nakatapos sa kolehiyo, yung mga katwiran niyo hindi uubra sa akin ‘yan. Gusto kong maging prangkahan tayo.”

(You know, your justification can’t pass with me, even though I didn’t finish college. I want you to be frank with me.)

“Kanina pa akong umaga nakikinig… para akong maiiyak sa galit na ayaw niyong sabihin ang totoo. Anong tingin niyo sa amin, isasarado namin ‘yung mata namin, isasarado namin ‘yung mga tenga namin para maniwala kami sa mga testimony ninyo?”

(I’ve been listening since morning… I feel like crying in anger because you don’t want to tell the truth. What do think of us, that we’ll close our eyes and turn a deaf ear to believe your testimony?)

“Sa akin lang, kung may takot pa tayo sa Panginon , this country is a Christian, majority is a Christian, naniniwala pa tayo sa Panginoon, matakot naman tayong magsinungaling. Magawa pa nating pumunta sa simbahan ng Linggo tapos gumagawa tayo ng kasalanan laban sa gobyerno, laban sa Panginoon,” the senator added.

(For me, if you fear God, this country is a Christian, majority is a Christian, we believe in God, then we should be afraid to lie. We go to church on Sundays but then we sin against the government, against God.)

Pacquiao said it was impossible to believe, for instance, Robles’ claim that he was not involved when a CCTV footage showed that he and Argosino received the money from Sombero after meeting him at a restaurant at City of Dreams in Paranaque City last November 27.

“Like the chair said, you’re a lawyer… tapos sasabihin mo: Hindi ko alam, sumasama lang ako dun. Pwede ba ‘yun, mapananiwala mo ba ako kahit hindi ako college graduate; hindi mo ako mapapaniwala sa mga ganung katwiran,” said the senator.

(You’re a lawyer but then you say, ‘I don’t know, I just went with them.’ Is that even possible; can you make me believe that even though I’m not a college graduate. You can’t make me believe that.)

Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee, agreed with Pacquiao.

But Robles and Argosino insisted that they were telling the truth, saying that they did not ask for the money from Lam and that they would just use it to build a case against the businessman. JE/rga