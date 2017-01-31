Drug war fraught with abuses—CHR

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday welcomed the suspension of the government’s war on drugs to prioritize internal cleansing in the police force, saying it was an acknowledgment that there were loopholes in the abuse-prone crackdown.

“It is a recognition that the campaign is fraught with flaws and susceptible to abuse. It underscores the need to ensure a highly professionalized and competent police force that will be cognizant of the rights of the citizenry it seeks to protect,” CHR said in a statement.

“It is an acknowledgement that there are gaps in the system and there may always be those who shall advance their own selfish interests. The evil that is sought to be prevented by the Commission is abuse of power by state agents that wantonly disregard adherence to the rule of law and lack of respect for human rights,” it added.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Dir. Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa on Monday announced the suspension of all drug operations in the country to focus on weeding out rogue policemen, following the murder of Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo inside police headquarters in Camp Crame. In effect, Dela Rosa ordered the abolition of the PNP’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group and all antidrug units at the national and local levels.

While noting that they support the government’s advocacy to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs, the CHR said the campaign can be done without resorting to summary executions, corruption, and abuse of power.

“The campaign may be successfully carried out without the need to resort to extra-judicial killings. It must be carried out without allegations of corruption and abuse of power by law enforcement. The key to the drug problem and criminality is effective law enforcement. Modernize the PNP, improve its facilities, adequately equip and train its personnel and increase their salaries but in return, the PNP must be reminded that they are the embodiment of the law they seek to enforce. They must at all times be above reproach,” the statement read.

The commission also called on the PNP to “rise to the challenge to remain faithful to their sworn duty to serve the people and protect their rights.”

“It cannot and should not be an instrument of abuse lest it be the oppressor instead of the protector of the people. The PNP must enforce rather than mock the law. It must gain the trust rather than instill fear. It must inspire confidence and support for rather than disillusionment with the criminal justice system. Despite this, we urge the PNP to ensure accountability for its actions, and justice for all the deaths perpetrated,” CHR added. CDG