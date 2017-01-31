SC OKs filing of graft, malversation charges vs Napoles

The Supreme Court has affirmed the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman to charge pork barrel scam principal accused Janet Lim-Napoles with three counts of violation of the Anti-Graft Law and for malversation of public funds.

SC Public Information Office’s Assistant Chief Atty. Gleo Guerra said the high court dismissed the petition filed by Napoles and affirmed the June 22,2015 and the February 10, 2016 resolution by the Ombudsman.

“The Court resolved to dismiss the petition and affirm the resolution issued by the Office of the Ombudsman finding probable cause to indict petitioner and her co-respondents in the said case for three counts of violation of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft Law) and for Malversation,” Guerra said at a press conference.

Based on the resolution, the non-government organizations Masaganang Ani Para sa Magsasaka Foundation Inc. (MAMFI) of Napoles benefited from the pork barrel of former Oriental Mindoro First District Representative Rodolfo Valencia.

From 2008 to 2009, Valencia funded three projects worth a total of P6.5 million but the projects reportedly turned out to be non-existent. CDG/rga

