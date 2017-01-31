Amid intense inquiry from senators, former BI exec breaks down

A former immigration official accused of receiving bribe money from gambling tycoon Jack Lam broke down during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, insisting that the incident was “a corruption of public officials.”

“This is a corruption of public officials, your honor…,” an emotional Al Argosino, former Bureau of Immigration (BI) Associate Commissioner, said under intense questioning by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

“Sana naman, your honor, pakinggan n’yo naman ‘yung ginagawa namin. Ayan na po ‘yung CCTV. Ayan na ho kung paano nangyari pero not once ho akong humingi ng pera. Pasensya na ho kayo,” Argosino said in between sobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was referring to the camera footage which showed him and another former BI Associate Commissioner Michael Robles, supposedly receiving P50 million from Lam’s representative, Wally Sombero, during a meeting at a restaurant of the City of Dreams in Parañaque City last November 27.

READ: Video of 2 former BI execs taking bribe shown at Senate

The video was presented and played during the committee hearing.

But Argosnino insisted that he did not demand any money from Lam or Sombero, noting that he did not even touch the money as shown in the CCTV.

“Your honor this is a corruption of public officials. Wala pong nagpa-file kay Jack Lam ng corruption of public official. Bakit ho? Sinong previous administration ang nag file kay Jack Lam dahil ho kung meron man hong mga anomalies tinatanggap nila. Kami ho binalik namin ho yung whatever evidence that we have,” he went on.

“Sana naman ho huwag yung ganitong pinapakita sa public na guitly na kam. Pasensya na po kayo. I got carried away,” Argosino added. IDL/rga