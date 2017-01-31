SC grants protection to petitioners vs ‘Oplan Tokhang’

The Supreme Court has issued a protection order to the families of victims and a survivor of “Tokhang” operations in Payatas, Quezon City.

During Tuesday’s en banc session, the high court said the Temporary Protection Order prohibits the respondents to go within one kilometer of the petitioners.

The order is part of the writ of amparo petition which was granted by the high court.

A writ of amparo petition which is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty and security is violated or threatened urged the high court to protect the families of the Tokhang victims from continued harassment and intimidation by the police.

READ: Survivor, victims’ kin question drug war in Supreme court

Named as respondents in the petition are Philippine National Police (PNP) itself, represented by Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Senior Superintendent Guillermo Lorenzo T. Eleazar, Superintendent Lito Patay, Senior Inspector Emil S. Garcia, PO3 Allan Formilleza, PO1 James Aggarao, P01 Melchor Navisaga and any of their agents.

Petitioners include Efren Morillo, Martino Morillo, Victoria Morillo, Ma. Belen Daa, Marla Daa, Maribeth Bartolay, Lydia Gabo, Jennifer Nicolas and Marilyn Malimban.

It also ordered the Court of Appeals to conduct a hearing on the petition. IDL