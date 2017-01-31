No room for police corruption, impunity in war on drugs, Duterte told

The militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) on Tuesday called on President Rodrigo Duterte to “end the reign of corruption and impunity” in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

While welcoming the PNP’s suspension of the war on drugs, Bayan said impunity and corruption in the police ranks would lead to the “ultimate failure” of Duterte’s crackdown on narcotics.

“The admission by the President that 40% of the police force is corrupt is an indication that the drug war will ultimately fail. The PNP leadership must address the culture of impunity so deeply rooted in the police force,” Bayan secretary-general Renato Reyes said in a statement. “If Duterte is really serious in reforms within the PNP, he must end the reign of impunity and corruption. Top officials should now be held accountable.”

“This is the same mentality that gives rise to the killing of suspects while in detention, the torture of detainees, police violence against peaceful protesters and most recently, murder inside the PNP National Headquarters,” he added, referring to the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo inside Camp Crame.

PNP chief Dir. Gen. Ronald dela Rosa on Monday announced the suspension of the police’s drug operations while they focus on cleaning their ranks. In effect, Dela Rosa ordered the abolition of the PNP’s Anti-Illegal Drugs Group and all antidrug units at the national and local levels.

Dela Rosa added that the PNP will form a counter-intelligence unit to weed out rogue policemen. IDL/rga