PDEA, police declare 2 Quezon towns drug-free

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency have declared two towns in Quezon province drug free, while two others will soon earn that distinction, a police official said.

Senior Supt. Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon provincial police director, said the towns of Plaridel and Pitogo were recently classified by PDEA as drug-cleared towns, meaning these areas have been cleared of drug users and pushers.

Armamento said the declaration of General Luna and the island town of Quezon as drug-free municipalities would soon happen.

Police records showed that at least 24,000 drug users and pushers surrendered to authorities in the province from July 1, 2016 to Jan. 25 this year. At least 1,333 drug suspects were also arrested.

Police also raised alarm over the recent arrests of armed drug pushers in Quezon.

“We have to be extra cautious in our anti-drug operations. It seems that drug traffickers are now ready to fight back,” Armamento said.

In Quezon, the death toll in drug-related killings has risen to 58 since President Duterte took office.

At least 25 were reportedly killed in police operations while 33 were classified as “deaths under investigation,” as they were gunned down by unidentified assassins. SFM/rga