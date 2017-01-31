LTFRB sets probe of bus driver in viral video

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) was set to issue on Tuesday a show cause order against a bus driver caught on video counterflowing on Monday and attempting to hurt the motorist who refused to give way to him since he was on the proper lane.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said that they were verifying the franchise of Rainbow Express bus company to determine if one of its buses had the permit to ply the Fairview-Baclaran route.

She said that once the check was completed, they would order the bus driver and his company to appear before the agency and explain the incident.

At around 2 p.m. on Monday, motorist Kirstoff Guinto uploaded on his Facebook account a nearly 7-minute video of him refusing to give way to the bus (TXF 713) which counterflowed along Regalado Avenue in Fairview and nearly hit his car.

Guinto, who was headed for San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, said he wanted to give the bus driver a lesson for him to consider the safety of others and to follow traffic rules.

Four minutes into the video, the bus driver can be seen returning to the proper lane upon seeing a traffic enforcer of the Metropolitan Manila Development about to apprehend him. Despite the presence of the traffic constable, the driver can be seen cursing Guinto and even attempting to hit him with a steel bar.

Guinto expressed dismay in the video that passengers of the bus cursed and gestured at him even if he was the aggrieved party.

As of this writing, Guinto’s video had been viewed over 2.3 million times and haD been shared by close to 69,000 /Facebook users. CBB/RGA