Senate committee resumes probe on BI bribery scandal

The Senate blue ribbon committee has resumed its investigation into the P50-million bribery scandal at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) allegedly involving some of the agency’s officials.

Present at Tuesday’s hearing of the committee chaired by Senator Richard Gordon were Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente, and the three former immigration officials being linked into the scandal — former Associate Commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles — and former BI intelligence chief Charles Calima Jr.

Also present were Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist Ramon Tulfo, and representatives of the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, City of Dreams, and Shangri la The Fort.

Likewise invited as resource person was Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

The committee conducted its first hearing on the issue last January 23. CDG/rga